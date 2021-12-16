Hungary vows support for JCPOA implementation

Heading an economic delegation, the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Siartoin attended a joint news conference with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

At the beginning of the press conference, the Hungarian Foreign Minister expressed his satisfaction with his presence in Iran, hailing his meeting with Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Then he spoke about the growing trend of migration of Afghan people, saying that preventing influxes of refugees from Afghanistan would benefit Europe.

Iran playing influential role in Afghanistan issue

It is in Europe's interest to prevent Afghans from leaving Afghanistan, and if we can not prevent this, we must try to prevent these influxes from reaching Europe and Iran plays an influential role in this regard.

Iran accepted approximately 3.5 million Afghan refugees before 2021, and according to the UN, about 300,000 new people have been added to the mentioned figure, he explained.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the Afagan immigrants in Iran, Hungary will donate 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines, he said.

Referring to ongoing sanction removal talks in Vienna, Siarto added that Hungary provides all possible support to return to JCPOA.

But until we reach this goal, Hungary is ready to cooperate with Iran in areas that are not under sanctions, he added.

"We are glad that more than 2,000 Iranian students are studying in Hungary", elsewhere he stressed.

It was also announced that the economic commissions will boost trade between the two nations.

RHM/FNA14000925000087