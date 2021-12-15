  1. Politics
Iran, China, Russia hold trilateral meeting in Vienna

TEHRAN, Dec. 15 (MNA) – Representatives of Iranian, Chinese and Russian delegations held a trilateral meeting in Austrian capital Vienna on Wednesday on Iran's nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Heads of delegations of Iran, Russia and China held a meeting in Vienna to discuss relevant issues regarding JCPOA. 

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting was held between heads of three European delegations including UK, Germany and France and Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

The new round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions under Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi kicked off on November 29  in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.

During the first round of the Vienna talks, Iran presented two draft texts which address, separately, the removal of US sanctions and Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA. Tehran also said it was preparing a third draft text on the verification of the sanctions removal.

During the talks, Iran also wants guarantees that the US would remove the sanctions and not abandon the agreement again.

