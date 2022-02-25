Hungary FM vows support for transfer of Iranians from Ukraine

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó discussed the Ukraine crisis in a telephone conversation.

Expressing concern over the actions taken by NATO in creating a crisis in the Eastern European region, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the role of political solutions in resolving the crisis in Ukraine.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister also expressed grave concern over the start of military operations against Ukraine, expressing hope that the crisis would be managed as soon as possible through political and diplomatic solutions.

Amir-Abdollahian also called on Hungarian counterpart to facilitate the transfer of Iranians living in Ukraine through Hungarian territory to the country.

According to him, Iranian citizens, including students, families of diplomats, and other Iranians living in Ukraine, seeking to return home via the Polish-Hungarian border.

Péter Szijjártó said that his country will spare no effort to pursue the transfer of Iranian citizens through Hungary.

Hungary will take the necessary measures to facilitate the return of Iranians to their country without the need for a visa, he further said.

RHM/5433059