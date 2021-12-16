  1. Politics
FM Amir-Abdollahian meets Hungarian counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held a meeting with the visiting Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Siartoin Tehran on Thursday.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Siarto in Tehran on Thursday morning.

The Hungarian delegation arrived in Tehran last night.

On the Tehran visit, the Hungarian Foreign Minister is accompanied by an economic delegation.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

The last time that the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Hungary had met was on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations, especially economic relations and educational cooperation, as well as the latest developments in Afghanistan

