Iran, Hungary Olympic committees sign MoU on sports coop.

Krisztián Kulcsár, the president and Balint Vékássy, secretary-general of the Hungarian Olympic Committee has traveled to Tehran to meet with officials of the Iranian National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Reza Salehi Amiri, Head of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC), said on the sidelines of this meeting that the sports body has decided to cooperate with some European countries.

In this regard, the chair and several officials of the Hungarian National Olympic Committee visited Tehran and had a meeting with Iranian counterparts, according to Salehi Amiri.

He also said that Iran’s NOC has chosen Hungary as one of the countries to send coaches and champions for training and the body would annually provide funds for the people selected for the program.

Iran and Hungary also agreed to exchange coaches on specific sports fields, said the official, adding that Iran could train Hungarian coaches in wrestling, taekwondo, and karate and Hungary can give training in fencing and water polo.

The President of Hungarian NOC Krisztián Kulcsár, for his part, said that the MoU was aimed at leveraging the countries’ capacities in sports.

He said that each country is competent in specific sports fields and they can use each other’s capacities.

