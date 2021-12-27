Rasa Center ready to accelerate nuclear projects: Eslami

"Rasa Technology and Innovation Center was opened as one of the newly established centers in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the first specialized innovation center in the nuclear industry innovation ecosystem with the aim of facilitating the commercialization of the achievements of scientists in the field of nuclear energy," Mohammad Eslami, AEOI head said.

"The center intends to accelerate the research and operationalize the research of students and specialists in nuclear science and technology according to the planning and goals outlined for it," Eslami added.

The AEOI chief further said that the AEOI's center will cooperate with the private sector effectively and prepare a scientific and research ground for nuclear science and technology graduates so that they and the investors can have a close relationship with the AEOI and the center.

