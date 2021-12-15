Progress in Vienna talks possible in case of seriousness

"Talks continue intensively, both by experts & top negotiators," Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter on Wednesday evening after meeting with representatives of the remaining participants in the nuclear deal earlier on Wednesday in Vienna.

"Today I exchanged views with heads of delegations of UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, & EU," he added.

"Our experts also continue working on texts," the top negotiator further noted.

At the end of his tweet, Bagheri Kani highlighted, "The last few days showed if everyone engages seriously, progress is possible."

These remarks by the chief Iranian negotiator at the talks come hours after the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Tehran had struck a good agreement with the IAEA last night to reinstall CCTV cameras at the Karaj TESA site.

