Tehran reached a good agreement with IAEA

The last meeting of ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries was held on Wednesday in the presence of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Addressing the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian spoke about the latest developments over the ongoing sanction removal talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Germany, Britain, France, Russia, and China in the Austrian capital.

According to him, holding talks with might and based on preserving dignity has been on the agenda of the 13th government since taking office, and the Iranian negotiators have adopted the same approach with seriousness and hard work.

"Last night we reached a good agreement with the IAEA that could address some of the alleged concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear program", the top diplomat said, adding that this will lead to more mutual cooperation with IAEA.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that the other side has agreed to discuss two drafts submitted by Iran recently to the P4+1, one on the removal of sanctions and other on the nuclear issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman told Press TV that ongoing discussions between the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and the IAEA chief have led to progress and that gaps on several issues of mutual interest have narrowed.

Khatibzadeh said, “I don't want to go into details but I can anticipate that the two sides reach an understanding soon.”

Also in this regard, the Nournews has said that according to the agreement, the IAEA will install the CCTV cameras at TESA facility in Karaj but the Iranian atomic agency (AEOI) will keep the recordings of the cameras and will not hand them over to the IAEA.

RHM/FNA14000924000513