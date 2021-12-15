Iraqi army forces detain 4 ISIL elements in Saladin prov.

َA series of Iraqi army anti-terroristic operations are still ongoing in different parts of this country, Alsumaria News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces in its latest operations wiped out various regions of Saladin province from remnants of ISIL terrorist groups.

Iraqi media sources reported that Iraqi army forces identified and smashed a number of positions belonging to ISIL remnants during the operation.

This is while that Iraqi army forces in the course of joint operation with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces could discover and seize a number of weapons belonging to ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Al Anbar province.

