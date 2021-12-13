Iraqi army, PMU forces pound ISIL positions in Diyala prov.

The series of anti-terrorism measures by the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces are ongoing in different parts of the country. Iraqi forces have recently launched a new operation against the remnants of ISIL Takfiri terrorists, Alsumariah News reported.

According to the report, Iraqi Security Information Headquarters issued a statement on Monday, stating that positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists were heavily targeted in the “Hamrin” Mountains.

The commander of the Diyala operation, while confirming the published news about the joint operation of the army and Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces against remnants of ISIL in “Hamrin” Mountains, said, “After receiving reports of terrorist movements in this area, the operation was carried out."

The anti-terrorist operation of the Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) in “Hamrin” Mountains took place while Iraqi forces destroyed the positions of remnants of ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Al-Anbar and Saladin provinces in recent days.

