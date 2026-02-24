  1. World
Feb 24, 2026, 8:59 PM

Police officer among 7 killed in gun attack in NW Pakistan

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – At least seven people, including a senior police officer, were killed in a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, police said.

Terrorists ambushed a police van on routine patrol near Shakardara Road in Kohat district, killing Deputy Superintendent of Police Asad Mahmood and two security personnel on the spot, according to a police statement, Xinhua reported. 

Four other policemen were injured in the attack and shifted to a hospital, where three later succumbed to their wounds.

The total death toll rose to seven, including the deputy superintendent, five security personnel and one civilian, the statement said.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. An investigation is underway.

