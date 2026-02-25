Iran-US deal within reach if diplomacy prioritized

In a message posted on X, Araghchi wrote that Iran will restart negotiations with the United States in Geneva based on understandings formed in the previous round of talks.

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time," he said.

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," Araghchi added.

He further noted, "We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."

"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences," he concluded.

MNA