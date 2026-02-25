  1. Politics
Feb 25, 2026, 8:20 AM

Iran-US deal within reach if diplomacy prioritized

Iran-US deal within reach if diplomacy prioritized

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says reaching a nuclear deal with the US is possible provided that diplomacy is given priority.

In a message posted on X, Araghchi wrote that Iran will restart negotiations with the United States in Geneva based on understandings formed in the previous round of talks.

He said Tehran is entering the discussions with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time.

"Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time," he said. 

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," Araghchi added. 

He further noted, "We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority."

"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences," he concluded. 

MNA 

News ID 242123

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News