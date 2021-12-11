Good deal to be reached if sanctions removed

Speaking in the meeting with heads of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighbouring countries, Raeisi said, "The enemy's strategy is to keep the sanctions [against Iran], and our strategy is to overcome the sanctions in two ways of neutralizing them and taking serious action to remove the sanctions. We are looking for both ways."

A good deal will be reached if the other side is determined to remove the sanctions, he added referring to the Vienna talks on the JCPOA.

Stating that relations with neighbors and especially economic relations should be stable, the Iranian President said, "The interaction of the countries in the region can bring peace to the region."

"Making a relationship with our neighbors is a strategy for us, not a tactic," he noted.

After a five-month hiatus, envoys from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries — Britain, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — began on November 29 the seventh round of talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA.

At the talks, the first under President Ebrahim Raeisi, the Iranian delegation presented two detailed draft texts; One on the removal of US sanctions and the other on Iran’s return to its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran has repeatedly asserted that the Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows the country's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination.

