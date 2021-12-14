UN chief emphasizes on removal of anti-Iranian sanctions

In a meeting of the United Nations held on Dec. 14, Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations stressed the need to lift unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran.

The UN Secretary-General presented his twelfth report on the implementation of UNSCR 2231 to the Security Council last week for consideration at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Referring to the difficulties of recent years regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, the UN chief recalled JCPOA as the best option for resolving the Iranian nuclear issue and multilateral diplomacy.

In his report on the diplomatic activities within the framework of talks held from April to June as well as recent meetings of the JCPOA Joint Commission to return all parties to their commitments in accordance with JCPOA, Guterres welcomed it and called for close and effective cooperation between parties involved in nuclear talks.

The UN Secretary-General also stressed the need to speed up these activities and avoid delays in the negotiation process.

Similar to his recent reports, he emphasized the need to lift unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran in line with taking advantage of economic benefits from JCPOA, adding that lifting sanctions related to Iran's oil sector will facilitate the process of reviving JCPOA.

The UN chief expressed his regret over reciprocity measures taken against Iran’s nuclear activities.

The first round of nuclear talks under President Ebrahim Raeisi began on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 including the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China.

