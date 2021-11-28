Iran, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan ink deal to swap gas

The tripartite gas swap agreement was signed in the presence of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Ilham Aliyev President of Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the agreement, which was signed by the oil ministers of the Iran and Azerbaijan on Sunday evening after the end of bilateral meeting between Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and Ilham Aliyev, 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas a year was agreed to be transferred from Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan via Islamic Republic Iran.

The Iranian delegation headed by President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat on Saturday night for the 13th ECO summit in the Turkmen capital

On the sidelines of the ECO meeting, the Iranian president held several bilateral meetings with leaders of different regional countries in addition to delivering a speech at the summit in the morning of Sunday.

