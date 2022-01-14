  1. World
  2. Middle East
Jan 14, 2022, 11:00 PM

Syrian gov. forces force out US troops in an area in Hasaka

Syrian gov. forces force out US troops in an area in Hasaka

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – A video footage shows that the Syrian government forces manage to force a convoy of US troops out of an area in Hasaka province in the northeast of the country.

The official Syrian news agency (SANA) released a video that shows that a convoy of US occupying troops who were trying to enter the village of Ghobour al-Kharajneh in northwestern Hasakah was stopped by the Syrian army and forced to leave the area.

This is while the reporters of Tehran-Based Al-Alam TV said earlier today that the United States sent a new shipment of weapons to Hasakah.

Al-Alam journalist said that the US-led coalition sent a convoy of 35 trucks carrying military equipment, logistics and fuel tanks to its military bases in the northeastern province.

The convoy was sent from northern Iraq, the Iranian Arabic-language TV channel added. 

MNA

News Code 182878
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182878/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News