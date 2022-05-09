  1. World
8 Turkish citizens kidnapped in Haiti

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – News sources reported that eight Turkish citizens, including women, have been kidnapped in Haiti, in the same area where a Dominican diplomat was abducted at the end of last month.

The kidnapping took place at Croix-des-Bouquets on Sunday afternoon, the Haiti24 portal said, specifying that the Turkish citizens were traveling in a bus on the Dominican Republic-Haiti route, according to APA.

Haiti24 said that the information has been confirmed by journalist Ives Marie Chanel and that the Haitian government is aware of the kidnapping.

A diplomat from the Dominican Republic had been freed four days after being kidnapped in neighboring Haiti, the Dominican foreign minister said a few days ago.

The minister, Roberto Alvarez, said in a tweet that Carlitin Guillen Tatis had been released “safe and sound,” though he did not give further details, ABC News wrote.

