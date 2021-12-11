Iran adds to military might on a daily basis as per strategy

The Chief Commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made remarks at the ceremony of delivering 110 speedboats to the IRGC Navy fleet.

"Generating power is not a habit for us, but it is inspired by a strong strategy and follows a strategic logic, and the increase in power happens quite purposefully and intelligently," General Salami said.

"Today, Iran is determined to expand its power on a daily basis, "he added.

General Salami went on to say that Iran is increasing its might on a daily basis despite all the illegal sanctions because the Iranians have come to the understanding that the country must have the power if it wants to be independent.

The IRGC chief commander further emphasized that the Iranian nation wants to live freely, independently, and with dignity.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that Iran has always firmly defended the rights of the other deprived and impoverished nations in the region, not letting foreign powers take control over them.

A number of 110 speedboats that have high maneuverability, with missile-and rocket launchers on board with the capability of reconnaissance-intelligence measures joined the IRGC Naval naval fleet in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan province on Saturday.

