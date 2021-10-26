IRGC made significant progress in electronic warfare

Stating that the growth of IRGC's defense power can be seen in all areas, Major General Hossein Salami said that the IRGC Air Force is advancing in a balanced and accelerated manner in the areas of missiles, air defense, drones, space, as well as electronic warfare.

He also pointed to the IRGC Navy, saying that IRGC is expanding its naval power vastly in order to fight the great powers that are generally concentrated on the sea.

IRGC has made significant progress in the fields of electronic warfare and cyber, as well as information warfare, he noted.

