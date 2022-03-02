Ashraf Ghani says trust in US led to Afghanistan's fall

Speaking to an English media outlet on Wednesday, the overthrown Afghan president said that trust in the Western powers and the United States led to Afghanistan's collapse.

Ghani fled Afghanistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last summer after the Taliban rapidly took over Afghan cities one after another in less than two months after the pullout of the United States troops.

MNA/IRIB