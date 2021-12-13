Iran FM stresses expansion of trade, tourism with neighbors

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian outlined the 13th administration's foreign policy program to activate relations with neighbors and develop trade and tourism.

In the field of economic diplomacy, the Foreign Ministry is fully prepared to assist the Ministry of Interior and the governors in removing obstacles to developing tourism and trade relations, he said.

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi who also attended the meeting pointed to the importance of relations with neighboring countries, expressing hope that the heads of Iranian missions in neighboring countries and the governors would use all the existing capacities in the region and increase cooperation with neighboring countries.

