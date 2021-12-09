Businesslike coop. established at Vienna talks on JCPOA

"As you can see from the tweet below we have managed to establish businesslike cooperation with other counterparts at the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA, including the #US. Very good. Of course, many differences still remain. But obviously, all of us are guided by the unity of purpose", Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet.

Ulyanov's tweet came in response to US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley who claimed in a tweet, "Another good conversation with DFM Ryabkov and VFM Ma this morning. As we agreed before the 7th round of talks, we will continue close trilateral coordination to achieve our common goal of mutual full JCPOA compliance based on the progress made over the first six rounds."

Earlier on Wednesday, the senior Russian diplomat also said, "Met today with the #IAEA Director General H.E. Rafael Grossi. Briefed him about the situation at the #ViennaTalks. The Agency is expected to play a significant role in the implementation of a future deal on the restoration of #JCPOA. We also spoke about the IAEA activities in Iran."

Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations today, in the Austrian capital of Vienna, aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

