Top negotiator Bagheri arrives in Vienna for talks with P4+1

The Iranian deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Vienna, Austria to hold talks with the remaining parties to the JCPOA on the removal of the illegal sanctions.

The Iranian top negotiator is scheduled to attend bilateral and trilateral meetings with Enrique Mora, the EU representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora, as well as the heads of the Chinese and Russian delegations.

Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations today, in the Austrian capital of Vienna, aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said Tuesday that Iran has entered a new round of Vienna talks with "useful and constructive" proposals and expects "practical steps" from the West in this regard.

In the new round of talks, resumed on Nov. 29, the negotiations entered an important stage, and "Iran made very useful and constructive proposals on the two issues of lifting sanctions and nuclear measures, which could seriously move the negotiation process forward," Ali Bagheri Kani said.

RHM/5371299