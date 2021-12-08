Informal meetings on JCPOA started in Vienna: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Wednesday, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced, "Informal meetings in preparation for the resumption of the seventh round of the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA have already started."

Mikhail Ulyanov's tweet comes as Iran and P4+1 negotiating delegations finalized the date of the Vienna talks resumption on Tuesday.

Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations on Thursday, December 9, in the Austrian capital of Vienna, aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

"Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in a virtual discussion today expressed hope that the #ViennaTalks on #JCPOA resumed at the end of November would allow to reach results acceptable to all", the senior Russian diplomat also tweeted.

