Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on December 11

Aftab:

Reaching rapid agreement possible

Ebtekar:

Ghalibaf: Iran stress boosting coop. with Turkey

Etela'at:

Ghalibaf: Unity, cohesion only way to resolve Muslims' problems

Javan:

Vienna talks on positive track

Unity, cohesion only way to resolve problems of Islamic Ummah

Shargh:

Top clergies call on Iran FM to boost interaction with neighbors, world

Kayhan:

Ghalibaf, Erdoğan stress rapid finalization of Iran-Turkey coop. document

Marjas support Iranian government's new approach in Vienna talks

RHM/