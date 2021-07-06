  1. Politics
Police dismantle terrorist group in S Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – A terrorist gang that had planned armed conspiracies inside the country was identified and dismantled by Iran's police.

Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Force announced in a statement that a terrorist gang had dismantled and its main members had been arrested.

Following the intelligence activities, a group of saboteurs who had planned armed conspiracy inside the country with the aim of harming the public security of the society was identified and arrested in the southern provinces, the statement read.

After the necessary technical investigations, it was determined that this gang was affiliated with terrorist groups abroad and was supported and led by them, it added.

