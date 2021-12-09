  1. Economy
Iran oil minister, Azeri delegation discuss oil, gas coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji hosted a meeting with a delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by the CEO of SOCAR in Tehran on Wednesday.

A delegation from the Republic of Azerbaijan headed by Rovnag Ibrahim Abdullayev, CEO of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) met with the Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji in his Tehran office.  

During the meeting, Owji underlined the development of bilateral relations and Tehran-Baku cooperation in the field of oil and gas.

Emphasizing bilateral trade relations, the two sides discussed the development of gas cooperation, the implementation of the tripartite gas swap agreement between Iran, the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, and preparation of the implementation stages of the deal.

Development of energy relations and strengthening cooperation in the Caspian Sea region were among the topics of the Azerbaijani delegation's talks with the Minister of Petroleum.

