Observer of West Azarbaijan Customs, Khaled Jangjoo estimated that the said figure was worth $332 million

The figure shows a 6 and 11 percent surge in value and weight respectively, he noted.

He pointed out that 366 thousand tons of goods have been imported through the crossing borders of the province this year.

The official estimated that the figure was worth 552 million dollars.

West Azarbaijan province of Iran enjoys 9 customs and 6 border markets.

AMK/5611347