Russia stresses Iran right to define position in Vienna talks

In reaction to the Iranian Foreign Minister's latest remarks on Vienna talks, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet stressed that it is a sovereign right of Iran to define its position.

"Of course, there is no contradiction between an interim and comprehensive agreement. But It is a sovereign right of # Iran to define its position. Probably this is an indication that Tehran expects a comprehensive solution to be found without any delay," he said.

His tweet came as Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on Monday said, "We do not consider an interim agreement as a good agreement for us. An agreement needs to be comprehensive & Iran must be able to benefit from the lifting of sanctions… We will not be after plan B while negotiating [in Vienna]."

A new round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 group (Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China) to remove the US illegal and oppressive sanctions against the Iranian people started in Vienna last Monday.

Following the recent consultations in Vienna, the Iranian delegation handed over two documents to the other side. The first document presents the viewpoints of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the issue of removal of sanctions, while the second document concerns the nuclear issues and the JCPOA commitments.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

