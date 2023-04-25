Iran, Syria to strengthen banking, transport ties

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Mehrdad Bazrpash arrived in Syria on Tuesday morning.

Briefing reporters about the goals of this two-day visit to the Arab country, Bazrpash said that the development of the sea-based economy, facilitation of banking transactions between the two countries, and reducing trade tariffs are the main agendas of his visit.

Moreover, easing the presence of Iran's private sector in Syria for reconstruction, development of air transport, resuming the travel of Iranian pilgrims to Syria, establishing a trilateral rail route between Iran, Iraq, and Syria for activating freight transit in the region, and bilateral cooperation in other fields including agriculture, IT, education, tourism, defense, investments, etc. are among other agendas, he said.

Iran and Syria enjoy high-level political relations, Bazrpash said, adding that however, there is room for improvement in the economic fields.

The Iranian minister further noted that Tehran and Damascus are determined to strengthen the relations between the two countries in the economic sector as soon as possible.

He also expressed hope that at the end of this two-day meeting, a new chapter will be opened between the two friendly and brotherly countries of Iran and Syria in the economic sector.

