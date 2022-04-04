Tehran to stand by Damascus in post-crisis era

During a visit to Syria, Deputy Speaker of Iranian Parliament Ali met and held talks with Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad.

The strategic relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the friendly and brotherly country of Syria is inseparable, said Nikzad in this meeting.

Iran and Syria share common views on world developments, arrogant powers, and their oppressive, unilateral, and inhumane sanctions, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran will stand by Syria even in the post-crisis era, stating that the country will stand by Syria in the construction of infrastructure and the reconstruction of the ruins of the war.

Syrian top diplomat also called on strengthening economic relations between the two countries, saying that it is for the benefit of the Syrian and Iranian people.

Faisal Mekdad also stressed that unilateral sanctions of the United States and its Western allies against Syria and Iran are immoral and condemned them.

RHM/IRN84704376