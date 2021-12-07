Iran, P4+1 finalize date of Vienna talks resumption

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran and P4+1 negotiating delegations finalized the date of the Vienna talks resumption.

The negotiating delegations of Iran and P4+1 will resume talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday.

According to the report, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Iranian team in Vienna talks Ali Bagheri Kani and an EU representative in Vienna talks Enrique Mora in a phone call on Monday coordinated and finalized the date for the resumption of talks.

Another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion. During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

