Vienna talks must advance much quicker to restore JCPOA

"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian at his request ahead of the next round of #JCPOA negotiations in Vienna tomorrow", EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell tweeted early Thursday, referring to his telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"I conveyed a sense of urgency: we need to advance much quicker in the negotiations to restore the deal", he added.

The 7th round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital on November 29 between Iran and P4+1 with the aim of the removal of the US sanctions against Iran. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion. During the talks, Iran provided two documents on the removal of illegal US sanctions and Iran's nuclear activities to the other signatories to the JCPOA.

The Iranian delegation is very serious in the negotiations, and the submission of documents shows Iran's seriousness to reach an agreement, and now other parties must show their determination, the Iranian top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani has repeatedly asserted.

Iran and the five other parties to the 2015 nuclear deal are set to start a new round of negotiations today, in the Austrian capital of Vienna, aimed at securing a removal of the sanctions imposed by the US on Iran after its withdrawal from the accord and reviving the embattled international document.

