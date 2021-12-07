Gov. not to tie economy, people's livelihood to negotiations

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with students of Sharif University of Technology on the occasion of Student’s Day, Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the exchange rate fluctuations and said, "We have accurate news that some people are trying around the clock to raise the exchange rate and tie the negotiations to the economy with the aim of imposing their demands on the nation. Intelligence devices are working to introduce the individuals."

"Some of these people inside and some abroad are looking to raise the price of the currency in cyberspace and in real space," he added.

Emphasizing that his administration will not tie the economy and people's livelihood to the negotiations, the President stated, "The available foreign exchange resources are in a good condition and, unlike the first days when we took office, we are not worried about the situation."

“Oil sales are also in good conditions despite threats and sanctions, and oil and condensate exports have increased,” he said.

“In spite of all the problems, efforts have been made to increase the country's revenues and oil and condensate exports, as the number of exports has increased by 40% during this period,” he said.

Raeisi further noted, "After the visit to Tajikistan, the volume of economic exchanges with the country has tripled."

ZZ/President.ir