Dec 5, 2021, 9:50 PM

Syrian FM departs for Tehran to meet with Iranian officials

TEHRAN, Dec. 5 (MNA) – Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad left Damascus for Tehran on Sunday eveninig to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad left the Syrian capital for Tehran tonight (Sunday) at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian Ambassador to Damascus Mehdi Sobhani accompanied Mekdad to the airport in Damascus on Sunday evening. 

Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari will also accompany al-Maqdad on the trip.

The top Syrian diplomat is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart tomorrow morning. He will also meet with other high-ranking Iranian officials.

This is Mekdad's first visit to Tehran after the new Iranian government took office in early August while Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have visited Damascus twice after taking office.

