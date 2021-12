Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will arrive in Tehran on Sunday night, said Khatibzadeh in an interview with Fars News Agency on Sunday, adding that he is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday.

Earlier, the Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported the Faisal Mekdad 's visit to Tehran and announced that Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari would accompany him on his visit to Iran.

ZZ/FNA14000914000292