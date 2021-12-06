Iran backs security of Persian Gulf countries: Pres. Raeisi

Speaking in a meeting with the National Security Advisor of the UAE Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, Raeisi said, "There should be no obstacle in the relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and the UAE, and these relations must not be influenced by the outsiders."

"The policy of the enemies of regional countries is to create fear among the neighbours, but this conspiracy will be thwarted with common wisdom and understanding," he added.

The President described supporting the Muslim people of the region as the Islamic Republic's definite policy, adding, "The Zionists in the region are pursuing their sinister goals and wherever they can find a foothold, they will turn it into a tool for expansionism; therefore, regional countries should be careful."

"The security of the countries of the region is intertwined and Iran supports the security of the Persian Gulf littoral states," he noted.

The UAE National Security Adviser, for his part, said, "We are the children of this region and we have a common destiny, so the development of relations between the two countries is on our agenda."

Referring to his detailed talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, "These meetings will be a turning point in the relations between the two countries."

"We are ready to develop cooperation and hope that a new chapter of relations between the two countries will begin with the visit of Iranian President Raeisi to the UAE," he added.

During the meeting, the UAE National Security Adviser informed the President of the official invitation of the President of the UAE to visit the country.

ZZ/President.ir