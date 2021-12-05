FM stresses drawing outlook for Iran-Kyrgyz ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic Taalatbek Masadykov held a meeting in Tehran on Sunday.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian explained the policy of the new government of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the neighbors.

He said that the recent exchange of delegations between the two countries shows the willingness of both sides to promote cooperation and develop relations and stressed the need for a long-term prospect for cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Congratulating Kyrgyzstan on the successful holding of the recent parliamentary elections, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed the need to expand cooperation by establishing direct flights between the two countries' capitals to facilitate the movement of businessmen, political delegations as well as tourists.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of transportation and transit and noted that operationalizing the Kyrgyzstan-Bandar Abbas railway network links Kyrgyzstan to the West Asian region.

Vice-Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyz Republic, for his part, congratulated the appointment of the Iranian Foreign Minister to the post and also stressed the importance of dialogue and exchange of views between the two countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly earlier this year in New York.

Masadykov also expressed hope after the election in Kyrgyzstan, a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including economic cooperation, will be opened based on existing capacities and capabilities.

He also emphasized the two countries' cooperation in the field of combating drug trafficking and exchange of experience in the field of border control.

Afghanistan and the current developments in the country were other topics discussed by the Iranian foreign minister and the Kyrgyz official. Explaining the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need to form an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups in the country with the aim of establishing stability and peace in the country.

