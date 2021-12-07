Iran-Kyrgyzstan ties to continue on growth track: Raeisi

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Japarov on Tuesday, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that friendly and amicable relations between the two countries of Iran and Republic of Kyrgyzstan will continue to grow.

Bilateral, regional and international cooperation between the two countries will play a prominent role in strengthening and developing peace, stability and prosperity between the two nations.

President Raeisi wished the people of Kyrgyzstan health, success and prosperity.

MA/FNA14000916000071