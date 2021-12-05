Iran FM, Kyrgyz Security Council vice chairman hold meeting

Talatbek Masadykov who traveled to Iran at the official invitation of Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani for a three-day visit, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Masadykov held a meeting with Ali Shamkhani and expressed the willingness of his country to enhance relations with Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The two sides also emphasized the fully-fledged expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Bishkek in the political, security and economic fields.

