Kyrgyzstan interested in enhancing ties with Iran: official

During a meeting with the Secretary of Iran’ Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani in Tehran on Sunday, Taalatbek Masadykov, Vice Chairman of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan expressed his country's interest in enhancing relations with the new government in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

The two sides emphasized the fully-fledged expansion of cooperation between Tehran and Bishkek in the political, security and economic fields.

Referring to the similarities in terms of interests and threats as well as in the cultural field, Shamkhani said that "through proper planning, cooperation between the two countries would expand and deepen at all levels."

Explaining Iran's capabilities in the fields of transit, energy, science, medicine, technology, IT and knowledge-based companies, the SNSC secretary announced the readiness of Iran for the all-out development of cooperation between the two countries.

The top Iranian security official also pointed to the situation in Afghanistan and blamed the 20 years of US occupation for the insecurity and the dire economic situation in the country.

"Given the need to establish lasting peace, stability and security in Afghanistan, we consider the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups as an important element to achieve such a goal," Shamkhani said.

Taalatbek Masadykov, for his part, expressed the willingness of this country to enhance relations with Iran. "Kyrgyzstan is interested in enhancing its economic, political and security relations with Tehran under the new government in Iran."

Referring to the shared positions of Iran and Kyrgyzstan on the Afghan crisis, the Kyrgyz official said, "It is necessary for the countries of the region to prevent the creation of a humanitarian crisis, absolute poverty and the growth of terrorism in Afghanistan."

Masadykov pointed out the use of Iran's southern ports for the transit of goods to Kyrgyzstan as one of the priorities of the two countries cooperation, adding that security cooperation and exchange of experiences in the fight against terrorism, illegal drugs, and organized crimes are among the important issues on the agenda of the talks with Iran.

