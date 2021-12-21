Police seize 507 kg narcotics in Kermanshah

Brigadier General Ali Akbar Javidan broke the news on Tuesday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotic police managed to identify a smuggling gang and seize their vehicle in a surprise operation.

He further noted that following the inspection of the vehicle, 507 kg of opium were seized which were hidden professionally in the car.

He also said that during the first 9 months of the year 1400 in the Iranian calendar (March 21-Dec 20, 2021), anti-narcotics police confiscated 3,730 kg of various narcotics which shows a 56% growth in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

JB/IRN84584750