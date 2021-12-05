Attempted assassination of Turkey's Erdoğan foiled

A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a private car belonging to a police officer assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program in Siirt, Sputnik reported.

The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer reportedly noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed the bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.

The bomb was dealt with without any injuries. Crime scene technicians checked the vehicle and explosives for fingerprints. No suspect has been brought in and it is unclear if there is a person of interest.

ZZ/SPUTNIK