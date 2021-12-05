UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will travel to Tehran on Monday at the official invitation of Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Shamkhani and some high-ranking officials of Iran.

Developing and strengthening bilateral relations and discussing the latest developments in the region are among the goals of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Tehran.

This comes as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

