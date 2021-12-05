  1. Politics
Dec 5, 2021, 10:30 AM

UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday

UAE national security advisor to visit Tehran Monday

TEHRAN, Dec. 05 (MNA) – The National Security Advisor of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to visit Iran on Monday.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will travel to Tehran on Monday at the official invitation of Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

He is scheduled to hold talks with Shamkhani and some high-ranking officials of Iran. 

Developing and strengthening bilateral relations and discussing the latest developments in the region are among the goals of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Tehran.

This comes as former Emirati minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash has stated that the UAE “has taken steps to de-escalate tensions [with Iran] as we have no interest in a confrontation.”

ZZ/FNA14000914000149

News Code 181406
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181406/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News