1st round of Iran-US nuclear talks ended in Tehran’s favor

The first round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington were held indirectly in Oman earlier on Saturday and the New York-based Council on Foreign Relations Think Tank wrote that the talks went in Tehran's favor.

Firstly, the US wanted direct talks and Iran wanted indirect talks. The talks were held indirectly in Oman, with Omani foreign minister as a mediator and transmitter of messages between the Iranian and US delegations.

Secondly, the main critic of Iran’s nuclear deal, aka known as JCPOA, which was concluded between former US President Barack Obama’s administration and Tehran in 2015 and then the incumbent US President Donald Trump withdrew it in 2018, announced that the negotiations would only address the nuclear issue and, therefore, Iran's missile program was ignored.

Thirdly, the US appears to have shown signs of weakness from the very beginning of the talk, abandoning the goal of ending Iran's nuclear program. This was contrary to the strong demands made by Trump officials before the talks, which emphasized the complete dismantling of Tehran's nuclear program and a halt to the progress of its missile program.

MNA