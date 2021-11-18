Iranian President felicitates Oman on National Day

"I would like to offer my congratulations on the arrival of your country's national day," said Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman have brotherly, close and historical relations that will support the friendship of the two nations and strengthen the common ties on the way forward," he added.

"I hope that the existing good relations will expand more in the light of the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries and we will see the promotion of mutual cooperation in all fields," the President noted.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the dear people of the Sultanate of Oman prosperity and felicity," Raeisi said.

ZZ/President.ir