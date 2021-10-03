Raeisi congratulates China on National Day

Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to the President of the People's Republic of China on Sunday to congratulate the National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China.

The following is the full text of Raeisi's message:

In the Name of God, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Xi Jinping,

President of the People's Republic of China

I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the great nation of China on the National Day and the 72nd anniversary of the Establishment of the People's Republic of China.

China's glorious achievements in recent decades have been due to the unity and solidarity of its great nation and wise leaders such as Your Excellency for national growth and development.

China's sustained commitment to the priority of "development" on the global political agenda reflects China's vision of a just, people-oriented international order that benefits all countries, especially developing ones.

Iran and China, as two great peace-loving civilizations and comprehensive strategic partners, can provide the ground for the realization of true multilateralism through strategic cooperation and win-win cooperation. Certainly, lasting trust between the two countries can expand the context of cooperation in the form of the One Road-One Belt Initiative, as well as a comprehensive program of cooperation, and turn inter-regional cooperation into development, stability, and peace.

I hope that in the new chapter of relations between the two countries, we will see the promotion and expansion of cooperation in various economic, political and cultural fields, as well as the implementation of strategic partnership.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the people of the People's Republic of China prosperity and felicity.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raiesi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

KI/President.ir