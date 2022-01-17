IRGC Quds Force cmdr. meets Muqtada al-Sadr in Najaf

This is while that Iraqi news sources reported that Esmaeil Ghaani had previously met with the Shiite Coordinating Council and its members and leaders.

On Monday, Shia coordinating council released a statement on the recent political developments in Iraq. The council stressed the need to continue the political talks to get out of the current complicated situation in Iraq and stressed meeting the Iraqi people's demands and preserving the integral unity of Iraq.

Members of the Shia coordinating council have recently held a meeting with the leader of the Sadrist bloc Muqtada al-Sadr to review the latest developments in Iraq.

