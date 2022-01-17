IRGC Quds Force cmdr. visits Iraq's Najaf, Karbala

Iraqi news sources reported on Sunday that the IRGC Quds Force commander Esmaeil Ghaani traveled to Najaf to visit the holy shrine of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (PBUH).

After visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Gen. Ghaani visited the tomb of the former Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Saberin News reported.

The IRGC Quds Force commander also paid a visit to the holy shrine of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala.

