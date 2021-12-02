  1. Technology
Dec 2, 2021, 10:15 AM

Iran reacts to IAEA report on launch of IR6 centrifuges

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Iran has reacted to a new report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the launch of advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, saying that the new move is going on under IAEA monitoring.

After the IAEA said on Wednesday,  Iran has started producing enriched uranium with more efficient advanced centrifuges at its Fordow plant dug into a mountain,  Mohammad Reza Ghaebi, who serves as the acting head of Iran's mission in the Austrian capital and Tehran's charge d'affaires there, commented that the report is nothing new and is "a routine technical updated report."

Ghabei added that Iran had informed the agency before taking the actions as usual, and the IAEA, in turn has informed its members about them on a regular basis.

The Iranian diplomat added that "According to the IAEA report, Iran has started injecting gas into IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow to produce 20% enriched uranium hexafluoride," while adding that "Iran has allowed the IAEA to increase its verification at the site."

